Real Madrid captain Marcelo took the stage on Sunday as the squad presented the UEFA Champions League trophy to the fans back in the Spanish capital after defeating Liverpool FC in final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. As he spoke, the crowd of Madridistas could not help but shout insults against Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

It is an unprecedented 14th Champions League title for Real Madrid, and fans can't help but feel a sense of vindication after being called the "underdogs" all season. Los Blancos manufactured miraculous come-from-behind victories at every stage in the knockout phase, leading many pundits to declare that they did not have what it takes to secure the title.

There has been a big rivalry between member-owned Real Madrid and oil-backed clubs like PSG, and the victory on Saturday gave fans the opportunity to tell Mbappe that he made the wrong decision by choosing PSG's riches over Real Madrid's values.

As Marcelo spoke to the crowd, a very audible chant of "Mbappe, son of a b*tch," could be heard coming from the audience. The captain chose not to speak about Mbappe, and focused on the celebrations and his love for the fans.

Meanwhile, club President Florentino Perez had earlier stated that the whole Mbappe saga has already been forgotten. "Real Madrid will always try to have the best players, but Mbappe is already long forgotten, it's not a big deal," he said.

"Real Madrid have had a perfect season and it's a thing that's already forgotten. Today there is no Mbappe, there is the Real Madrid party," added Perez.

For his part, Marcelo wants to savour every moment of the party, especially since it will be his last with the club. He has confirmed that he has played his last match with Los Blancos, after the club chose not to renew his contract which expires this summer.

The Brazilian will leave the Bernabeu as a club legend, after securing the most number of trophies (25) for any individual player who ever donned the famous white jersey.

"The emotion is brutal, it was my last game with Real Madrid. But I am very happy. It's not a day of sadness, I'm leaving with a lot of joy, grateful to the fans and the magical nights I've experienced at the Bernabeu," he said, as quoted by Marca.

The 34-year-old will depart the Santiago Bernabeu after having won 5 Champions League titles, 6 La Liga titles, 3 European Super Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 5 Spanish Super Cups and 4 Club World Cups.