Karim Benzema is still 100% certain that fellow French international Kylian Mbappe will join him in the dressing room at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu sooner or later. His comments come after Real Madrid failed to secure the Paris Saint-Germain forward's signature this summer despite their best efforts.

"He is a player who one day or another will play for Real Madrid. We get on very well and I would like him to already be with me in Madrid," said Benzema, during an interview after France drew 1-1 against Bosnia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Benzema returned to the French squad earlier this summer to represent the country during the European Championship after a long period away from the team. During his time with his compatriots, Benzema made it clear that he had been speaking to Mbappe about a potential move.

His words raised hopes that a deal could be made this summer, and this was further reinforced when Lionel Messi signed for PSG from FC Barcelona.

Mbappe had refused to sign a contract extension with PSG, and his current deal is set to expire on June 30, 2022. Despite this, the French side turned down every offer that Los Blancos sent their way in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Now that both players are back on international duty together, Benzema says that his opinion remains the same, and he still believes that Mbappe will join him in the Spanish capital soon.

"I don't know what will happen [with his future], but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid. He is a player who has all the qualities to be a Real Madrid player in the future," said Benzema.

PSG turned down a 180 million euro offer from Real Madrid, and there are rumours that the offer went up as high as 200 million euros on deadline day. Mbappe will now play the final year of his contract with PSG, and they will attempt to persuade him to renew his contract. If they fail, then PSG stand to lose the Frenchman on a free transfer by January, when he can legally sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.