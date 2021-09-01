The summer transfer window has officially ended, and the hope of seeing Kylian Mbappe wearing a Real Madrid shirt this season has gone with it. However, that only means that the French forward will have to wait a few more months before he can finally make his dream come true.

Mbappe will not be a Real Madrid player and will remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the 2021-22 season. Los Blancos made late efforts to convince PSG to sell, but the French side stuck to their decision to hold on to the player even though he has refused to sign a contract renewal.

Real Madrid had offered 170 million euros plus another 10 million in add-ons, but PSG refused to budge. There were unverified reports stating that the bid had gone up to 200 million, but at the end of the day, PSG did not accept. Fans waited with bated breath for midnight on August 31st, but no announcement was made.

While PSG remained quiet, Mbappe himself sent out a message via Instagram.

The French star briefly shared a video, which he captioned (in French): "Respect, my brother, for your professionalism, reschedule your dreams for later, life is beautiful, you're the best," with the song "Dream On" by Aerosmith playing in the background.

It is well-known that it is Mbappe's dream to one day play for Los Blancos. The dream will now have to be rescheduled and he will have to continue being the absolute professional in his remaining season with PSG.

Real Madrid can legally present Mbappe with a contract by January, and PSG are believed to be hoping that the player will change his mind in the coming months. If not, they stand to lose him on a free transfer next summer. They took the risk of turning down the millions offered by the Spanish giants, and it remains to be seen who will come out winning in the end.