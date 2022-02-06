Real Madrid CF had a stellar start to the 2021-22 season, but manager Carlo Ancelotti has now confirmed that they may be facing a hiccup due to the injury on top scorer Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been utilised extensively throughout the entire campaign and his absences, although few and far between, are felt with a great impact. The same was true in mid-week when Real Madrid were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club. On top of Benzema's absence, his attacking partner Vinicius Jr. and another Brazilian, Rodrygo Goes, were exhausted from the trip back from the international break.

It has been a few days since then, and while the fatigued players may have gotten their strength back, Real Madrid will be heading back into La Liga action without Benzema. Los Blancos will be facing Granada on Sunday, in a match that could see them extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Second-placed Sevilla could only manage a draw against Osasuna, and Real Madrid now have a prime opportunity to give themselves more breathing room at the top. They need the victory to get the morale back after the defeat at San Mames, but Ancelotti needs to find a solution up front.

He received massive criticism for keeping Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale on the bench against Athletic, with Marco Asensio failing to deliver the goods from a false 9 position.

Benzema will be missed once more, but the manager does not want to take any risks with the Frenchman, who suffered a muscular discomfort on his hamstring before the international break. Speaking to the press ahead of the Granada clash, Ancelotti said, "He is out for the game. We have to see if he is available for the next one. He is not 100%. He has improved by not enough."

Luka Jovic has proven that he still has some fight in him provided that he is given more minutes, and this might be a golden opportunity for him. Ancelotti is left with no choice but to rotate the squad, and it remains to be seen who will step up and fill the gap now that Benzema is in need of some time off.