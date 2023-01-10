Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe were quick to slam French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet for "disrespectful" comments he made about club and national team legend Zinedine Zidane. The latter has since issued an apology.

💥 Noël Le Graët se lâche sur Zidane dans Bartoli Time sur RMC : "Zidane au Brésil ? J'en ai rien à secouer. Il fait ce qu'il veut, ça ne me regarde pas. Je ne l'ai jamais rencontré. On n'a jamais envisagé de se séparer de Didier." pic.twitter.com/odyOBSQpHF — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) January 8, 2023

The FFF announced the contract extension of national team manager Didier Deschamps over the weekend despite previous speculations about his potential exit following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The media linked Zidane heavily to the job as Deschamps' successor, but Le Graet slammed those reports in a manner that did not go down well with Zidane's admirers.

While speaking about the reports that linked Zidane to the top job in France, Le Graet told RMC Sport: "Zidane to Brazil? I don't care. He does what he wants, it's not my business. I've never met him and we never considered parting with Didier."

He made things worse by adding: "Did Zidane try to contact me? Of course not, I wouldn't have even picked up the phone. [You can] make a special show for him to find a club or a national team."

Mbappe did not hold back and took to Twitter to slam the comments. "Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that," he said. His thoughts were echoed by the likes of Franck Ribery, Djibril Cisse, Youri Djorkaeff, Florent Pietrus and sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile. Real Madrid also came to the defence of their legend, who won numerous titles with the club both as a player and as a manager. "These remarks show a lack of respect for one of the most admired figures by football fans around the world and our club is awaiting an immediate correction," read the statement published on Los Blancos' website.

Following the backlash, Le Graet issues an apology which was shared to media outlets. "These awkward comments have created a misunderstanding. I would like to personally apologize for these comments, which in no way reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player he was and the coach he has become," he stated.