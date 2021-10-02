Anew name has come up in the list of potential replacements for Ronald Koeman should he be sacked form his post at FC Barcelona. Surprisingly, Real Madrid legend Jose Maria Gutierrez Hernandez, popularly known as Guti, has been linked to the job.

The former midfielder for Los Blancos has admitted that he is open to coaching his former team's biggest rivals should the opportunity arise. That opportunity may come as early as this weekend, when Barcelona face reigning La Liga title holders Atletico Madrid. If they lose that match, it is almost certain that Koeman's head will roll.

While speaking during an event to introduce La Liga Santander's ambassadors, Guti said, "Would I coach Barcelona? Why not? I'm available. I want to show the world that I have what it takes to coach."

Following a stellar career with Los Blancos during the famed "Galacticos" era, Guti moved up the ranks in Real Madrid's coaching system from 2013-2018. He then signed with Turkish club Besiktas as an assistant coach before returning to Spain to manage UD Almeria in the second division in 2019. His stint with the club lasted for only a year, and he is currently working as an ambassador for La Liga.

Taking over Barcelona is probably a long shot, but it is an interesting possibility.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Samuel Eto'o spoke at the same event and said that fans should not write off Barcelona so early in the season despite the slow start. "The most important thing for Barcelona now is the game," he said, referring to the upcoming clash against Atletico. "Let's not kill them ahead of it, they are very much alive."