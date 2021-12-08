Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident that his team is in a good position to win La Liga Santander this season, and are also top contenders in the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian spoke to the press about his positive predictions following Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Internazionale (Inter Milan) at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening. It was the final group stage match in this season's competition, and the victory handed Los Blancos the top spot in the Group D table. Inter also made it through to the knockout stage as group runners-up.

"We have the quality to win La Liga and the quality to compete in the Champions League," said Ancelotti, making it clear that he is fully confident about winning Real Madrid's 35th La Liga trophy this season. However, he was not as bold about claiming the European Cup. "There are no teams with the quality to win the Champions League, only to compete. There are more intense teams, others with more quality. We're not intense in the defensive aspect, we don't like defending an open game. But we have a lot of quality, a lot of experience and a lot of commitment," he said.

After a slight hiccup when they lost to minnows Sheriff Tiraspol earlier in the competition, Real Madrid have found their footing to finish strong in the group stage. With both teams having already qualified to the next round, last night's match was more a show of force between the two European giants.

Italian champions Inter are full of confidence after smashing through the Juventus stronghold in the Serie A, and are hoping to finish strong in the Champions League this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid had a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, but Ancelotti is determined to change that. Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga table, eight points ahead of Sevilla in second place.

Despite losing star striker Karim Benzema to injury over the weekend, Ancelotti still had a squad full of immense talent. It was midfield genius Toni Kroos who struck a torpedo from outside the box in the 17th minute, which left the entire Inter defence stunned and as the ball hit the back of the net.

Nicolo Barella was shown a red card in the 64th minute, and with only 10 men, Inter could not stop Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio from scoring a pinball goal that bounced around inside the goalposts in the79th minute.

This weekend, Real Madrid will be facing defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. A victory against the title holders will surely strengthen Los Blancos' grip on the title, and will give them the momentum as the second half of the season intensifies.