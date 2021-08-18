Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been rumoured to be on his way back to Spain to re-join Real Madrid. Rumours of this kind are not new, but the latest version states that returning manager Carlo Ancelotti is the one who is initiating talks. However, the Italian coach himself has denied the reports.

Every transfer window, speculations about Ronaldo's fate are thrown around. They became more intense this summer, owing to the fact that he is entering the final year of his contract with Juventus. A potential moves to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City have been touted, but news of a Real Madrid comeback has gathered ground.

Ancelotti decided to put the rumours to bed by taking to his personal Twitter account, where he said: "Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We are looking forward."

In not so many words, Ancelotti expressed his admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but clarified that he has his sights set on the future of the club and not its past.

Ronaldo holds the record as Real Madrid's all-time top scorer, but both club president Florentino Perez and now Ancelotti have made it clear that the chapter has ended and they are focused on the future.

Ancelotti was reported to have been interested in Ronaldo due to the pair's good relationship and their past success. Ronaldo played under the Italian between 2013 and 2015, during the latter's first stint in charge at the Bernabeu. It was during this time that Real Madrid won "La Decima," which is one of their most memorable UEFA Champions League trophies.

Ronaldo also scored a career high 61 goals while working with Ancelotti during the 2014-15 season.

While it seemed like a great reunion was brewing, Ancelotti has confirmed that these are just rumours that hold no water. Ronaldo himself has taken to social media to slam the media for a proliferation of numerous rumours about his future in recent weeks.