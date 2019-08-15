Real Madrid will face a major crisis like no other if Zinedine Zidane resigns before the La Liga season even begins. The team's manager is reportedly on the brink of walking out after his plans to sign Paul Pogba did not push through.

According to a report by the Independent, Zidane is not happy with the way Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has handled the summer transfer window. It is believed that Zidane's plan to rejuvenate the team was heavily dependent on the arrival of new talents like Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.

Among the three big targets, only Hazard is now wearing the famous white jersey. WIth the English transfer window already closed, Pogba has been ruled out. At the moment, transfer rumors are swirling around PSG star Neymar Jr. On the contrary, news about the possible acquisition of Mbappe has died down.

Is this situation causing friction between Zidane and Perez? Diego Torres of El Pais claimed that a crisis is brewing at the Bernabeu.

"Not signing Pogba puts Zidane on the brink of resigning," he said.

"Zidane personally promised Pogba he would bring him to Madrid, and now he is left looking bad. This has only increased the lack of confidence between Zidane and Florentino. For Zidane, his project and Pogba are almost the same thing. Nothing that he was promised has really come to pass."

Aside from the failed signings, Real Madrid seems unable to sell several players that Zidane has not included in his plans for the future. In the off-season, Zidane publicly announced that Welshman Gareth Bale is leaving the team. However, with only days before the La Liga officially starts, Bale is still officially a Real Madrid player. Not only that, a possible deal with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning has reportedly been rejected by Real Madrid.

Colombian star James Rodriguez has also returned after a loan spell with Bayern Munich. Zidane has left him out of all preseason activities but the team has not found any buyers for him either. Zidane might be left with a bench full of players that he doesn't want to work with and this might become a catalyst for another shock exit by the Frenchman.

Real Madrid is scheduled to play their opening match on Saturday against Celta Vigo. It remains to be seen if they will keep it all together until then.