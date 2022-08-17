It has become very clear that Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements after back-to-back losses since the start of their Premier League campaign. Desperate times call for desperate measures, but the latest report about their transfer strategy appears to be a lot more than a long shot.

According to the rumour mill, the Red Devils have their eye on Real Madrid central midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian has been part of the Spanish giants' formidable midfield trio alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and there is no doubt that any club will be happy to sign him if he is available. However, that's a big "if."

Manchester United have large gaps on the field after the exodus of players this summer. They tried to pursue FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but the player rejected the move even if the Catalan giants are also desperate to get his wages off the bill.

The dismal transfer activity has resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo's request for a transfer, but with limited options himself, it seems as though he may be forced to stay. As such, he and a group of senior squad members have reportedly asked the board to bring in quality signings before it's too late.

Now, club representatives are reportedly in the Spanish capital. According to Marca, they plan to open talks to try and prise Casmiro off the hands of the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners. No official contact has been confirmed as of now, and it remains to be seen if this rumour holds water.

One thing is for sure, calling this bid a long shot is an understatement. Real Madrid have been conservative over the summer, with manager Carlo Ancelotti saying that he is satisfied with his current squad. There is a slim chance that he would sanction the departure of such an integral pillar of his midfield.

Of course, the player has already stepped into his thirties, but Real Madrid are not desperate for cash and the cons of letting him go are far more than the pros. Likewise, Casemiro himself will not be keen on leaving a club that won three major trophies last season for a club that is not even in the Champions League.