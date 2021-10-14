Paris Saint-Germain officials have been determined to keep Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes but manager Mauricio Pochettino is singing another tune. The Argentine has admitted that Mbappe's future is still uncertain and he knows that he will have to prepare for the possibility of a future lineup without the player.

This season, Pochettino is relying heavily on the French forward, who is part of the much-hyped attacking triumvirate with Neymar Jr. and new arrival Lionel Messi. While Pochettino has the Frenchman until the end of the current season, he knows that he needs to prepare for the possibility of his departure.

"I'm left with the fact that the situation is open and in the future anything can happen, the position of a few months ago may change in the future, PSG as a club certainly have the ambition and ability to persuade him and offer him things so that he can stay and be happy, the possibilities that he could change his mind are there," he said, as per Marca.

This is the first time that someone of authority in Paris has admitted that Mbappe may very well leave at the end of the season. Previously, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo have both insisted that the player will stay at PSG. They are determined to offer him a deal that he can't refuse before he signs a pre-contract agreement with La Liga giants Real Madrid in January.

Pochettino echoed those sentiments, saying that the club is pulling out all the stops to convince Mbappe to stay. "Kylian will make the decision he has to make and the club will do everything possible to keep him, because we're taking about one of the best players in the world at 22."

Last week, Mbappe's mother claimed that her son is happy to continue playing at PSG despite previously deciding to leave. She also said that if it were up to her, she would want her son to stay in Paris until the Olympics in 2024.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid fans are already anticipating the player's arrival by next summer and the confirmation of the same by January. The saga continues, and as Pochettino said, anything can still happen at this point.