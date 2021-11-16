Real Madrid CF is taking a page from FC Barcelona's book. Reports have revealed that Los Blancos are currently planning on offering Luka Modric a one-year extension to his contract, which will keep him at the Santiago Bernaabeu until 2023.

The extension is significant considering the fact that the Croatian midfielder is now 36 years old. Real Madrid are known to be brutally practical when it comes to extending contracts, even when it comes to club legends. The debacle with Sergio Ramos earlier this year is proof of this, but Modric has apparently convinced club authorities that he can play at the highest level for a couple more seasons.

During the previous campaign, Modric was one of the most over-worked players at Real Madrid alongside fellow midfield geniuses Toni Kroos and Casemiro. Karim Benzema was another player that Zinedine Zidane relied upon very heavily especially towards the end of the season, particularly when injury troubles left the manager with limited options.

As such, the veterans were not given much time to be rested in between crucial matches. New manager Carlo Ancelotti has a different approach this season, with many of the younger players being able to log in minutes. This has allowed the veterans like Modric more time to recover between matches and avoid injuries.

Apart from his work with Real Madrid, Modric also continues to lead the Croatian national team, helping them secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Marca, Modric has a goal of playing in his fourth World Cup as well as playing in the new Santiago Bernabeu Stadium once all the renovations have finally been completed. While the stadium is now functional, the redevelopment won't be finished in its entirety until 2022. As such, a contract extension will ensure that Modric will be one of the first to enjoy the new facilities.

If the extension is signed, Modric will have been with the club for 11 years once his contract ends. It is truly remarkable, but numerous players are now proving that careers need not end in the early 30s.

Barcelona unexpectedly re-signed club legend Dani Alves, five years since he left for Juventus. Many expected him to one day return in an administrative role, but the 38-year-old surprised even himself with his comeback as a player.