Real Madrid is ready to lock down Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior to a new long-term deal. Reports out of Spain are claiming that Los Blancos are planning to take a page out of FC Barcelona's books by protecting the value of the young player with a buy-out clause worth a whopping 1 billion euros.

Vinicius is reportedly on course to be offered a brand new contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu all the way until 2028. His current buy-out clause, which is already quite high at 700 million euros, will be increased further to breach the 1-billion euro mark in the same manner that Barcelona locked down youngsters Pedri and Ansu Fati.

The 21-year-old joined Real Madrid as a teenager from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018. He is currently still playing under the same initial contract that he signed as an 18-year-old who was plucked from relative obscurity and into the biggest club in the world. As such, even though he is currently one of the most in-form players in the squad second perhaps only to Karim Benzema, he is also one of the lowest paid.

Read more Benzema scores 1000th Champions League goal for Real Madrid

This situation has led to a review of his contract, with the AS reporting that the Spanish giants are keen on a new deal more suitable for the Brazilian's value. Apart from the lengthy duration of the new contract and the massive release clause, Vini Jr. is also expected to receive an increase in his annual wages. While he won't be the club's highest paid star, it is expected that he will at least be receiving wages in the range of around 8 million euros a year, similar to players like Marcelo and Isco.

Real Madrid was also hit badly by the pandemic, but Florentino Perez has been very frugal in the transfer market in recent years and despite major renovations at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has miraculously managed to keep the club's finances at a healthy level.

Real Madrid will be freeing up more funds next summer when Gareth Bale's contract expires, and with the likes of Eden Hazard, Marcelo and Isco also likely to move on. This means that they will have the means to offer Vinicius a contract more reflective of his current status in the club even with the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe also next summer.

Vinicius himself has spoken openly about his desire to extend his relationship with Real Madrid, confirming his commitment to the club which he called the best in the world.