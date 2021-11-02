Vinicius Junior is continuing to prove that his stellar form so far this season is here to stay. After he scored a briliant brace against Elche on Saturday, reports have come out stating that Real Madrid are now convinced that they want the 21-year-old Brazilian to sign a contract extension.

Vinicius himself has admitted that he is 100% determined to stay with Los Blancos for the foreseeable future. "Of course I want to renew," he told TNT Brazil in an interview about his future. "I want to stay here for a long time, but I am very calm with all that, all at the right time," he added.

The fact is, there is really no rush to renew since the player is still locked in with the Spanish giants until 2025. However, he is currently earning one of the lowest salaries in the first team squad owing to the fact that he is still on the same contract from when he was first plucked out from Flamengo as a teenager.

"The contract I have is still the one from when I was 16, it doesn't matter when I'm going to renew, how much I'm going to earn, what matters is the satisfaction of being at the best team in the world," said Vini, making it clear that he is more than happy with his current situation.

Nevertheless, the way he is playing now will surely attract the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world. That means offers may soon start coming in, and Real Madrid are aware that they need to act fast if they plan to make Vinicius a part of their new generation of "Galacticos."

Read more Real Madrid star surprisingly snubbed by Brazil national team coach

On the other hand, the club may also opt to cash in for a handsome transfer fee if the Brazilian's value continues to hit the sky. That will leave them with plenty of funds to acquire targets like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. It is a massive risk, knowing how players may excel elsewhere and not necessarily deliver the same goods at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius had a sudden breakthrough under Carlo Ancelotti this season, which came as a pleasant surprise just as the club was hit by the disappointment of being unable to sign Mbappe over the summer. Now, they have some big decisions to make. The renewal is suddenly becoming a more pressing issue, and it remains to be seen how Florentino Perez will react to the situation.

Meanwhile, even as his Real Madrid career is exploding, Brazil national team coach Tite has gone in the opposite direction. In a surprise move, he left Vinicius out of the selection for Brazil's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.