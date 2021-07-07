Serie A side AC Milan may just be the answer to the Real Madrid dilemma regarding midfielder Isco Alarcon. The player has fallen out of the pecking order at the Spanish capital, and a move to Italy may provide a solution that will make all sides happy.

The Rossoneri are reportedly looking for a midfielder to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, who crossed sides to rival club Inter Milan recently. Isco may not have been enjoying as much game time with Real Madrid as he used to, but Milan feel that he can still be an asset in their roster.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the pursuit by AC Milan is serious, especially considering that fact that this is not their first attempt to sign the Spaniard. The Serie A outfit was never able to match Real Madrid's valuation of the player in previous attempts to close a deal, but that won't be a problem now.

While Isco was once too expensive for Milan, Los Blancos are reportedly ready to negotiate due to the fact that they would rather offload a player than pay his salary to spend most of his time on the bench. The valuation is expected to drop significantly, allowing Milan to finally swoop in.

Isco is currently valued at around 20 million euros, but Milan are still hopeful that they can bring that down owing to the fact that Real Madrid is running the risk of losing him on a free transfer if he runs down the remaining year of his contract until next summer.

It appears as though Isco does not figure in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the coming season, judging by his absence from the first training session under the new coach earlier this week. He was not called up by La Furia Roja for the European Championship, so there is no reason why he should still be on holiday.

Isco made only 29 appearances last season, and played for only a total of 1,000 minutes. His woes started back in 2018/19, when then-coach Santiago Solari chose to keep him on the bench for a significant part of the season. Zinedine Zidane's return saw him seeing more minutes, but it was never enough to fully put him back in the starting lineup.