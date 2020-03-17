Real Madrid is currently looking for Casemiro's cover. Los Blancos rely on Casemiro way too much on the field. In such circumstances, the Spanish giants are searching for that one player who could emerge as the perfect replacement for the Brazil international.

According to reports, the club has already identified Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, as a potential long-term cover for Casemiro.

The 17-year-old footballer, born in Angola and playing in France, is reportedly shortlisted after his Ligue-1 performances impressed the Madrid side. Camavinga has played all 25 matches for his club in this season's league and started 24 of them.

Other Spanish football powerhouses Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, are also linked with Camavinga.

So far this season, the teenager featured in 36 games for Rennes. He is said to have the qualities required to play a similar role for Real in the upcoming seasons.

Marca published a report that Casemiro has completed 3,120 minutes for Real this season in 35 matches. In such an overstressed condition, it is possible for Casemiro to suffer from burnout at some point in his career.

This season, Los Blancos tried fielding other players in the Brazilian playmaker's position. They even tried to utilise Fede Valverde's services in the defensive midfield area. However, no other specialist was found at the club.

In November last year, a report claimed that Rennes has put a €60 million price tag on Camavinga. It was also reported that the player wasn't seeking a move out of his French club at the moment.

Camavinga made his senior debut on 14 December 2018. At that time, his was 16 years and one month. Consequently, he became the youngest ever professional to have signed for Rennes.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid central midfielder, Toni Kroos, assured his fans that he is managing to spend his time in quarantine without facing any issues. The 30-year-old German isn't facing any trouble keeping himself entertained. He is completely locked in his home due to the coronavirus' spread across Spain.

Kroos said, "My family and I are fine and I have no symptoms. I'm not bored. As you can imagine with three children, days at home don't get boring. The main thing is that we're all fine and I have a lot of toilet paper."

He was asked regarding Euro 2020, which appears unlikely to be played as per schedule. In reply, Kroos said that the footballers aren't concerned with the tournaments, but their priority is to fight against the invisible enemy and wait until everything returns to normal.