Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has openly stated that he would be happier if his client is not called back by Real Madrid at the end of his season-long loan spell with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

It has recently been confirmed that Bale will be rejoining the Spurs this season, after having been snubbed by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in the past season. In response to this, Barnett has hit out at the La Liga champions who are still technically the Welsh international's employers.

"In my opinion, he wasn't treated correctly for somebody who's done so much for a great club. It's hard to put one finger on it, but I think somebody who has achieved what he has achieved for a club, in seven years, should have been treated better," said Barnett, as quoted by Marca.

The agent pointed out that Bale had contributed a lot to Real Madrid's success in the past seven years since he joined then from Tottenham. "He's achieved more than any other, I think, British footballer abroad, so I think he's fine," he said.

Barnett is not wrong, with Bale having been instrumental in winning four UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid. On top of that, he also won four FIFA Club World Cup trophies, two La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups and a Copa del Rey throughout his tenure at the Spanish capital.

The agent is particularly critical of Real Madrid's fans. "I think what the fans did was disgraceful and the club didn't help," he lamented. It may be remembered that Bale had been at the receiving end of boos and whistles at the Bernabeu for the past couple of seasons.

He says that he is looking forward to Bale performing so well with Tottenham Hotspur that the loan spell will later result in a permanent move. "He will be so successful at Tottenham that he'll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest," said Barnett.

However, Tottenham fans will have to wait a little longer to see Bale in action. He reportedly suffered a knee injury while on international duty and is not expected to join his new teammates on the pitch until October.