Real Madrid have dropped to second place in the La Liga EA Sports table after being held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night. What's worse is that manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that star player Jude Bellingham is dealing with a problem with his shoulder, and that more tests will be carried out this week ahead of their UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday against SC Braga.

The weekend started with Real Madrid and Girona level on points, but with Los Blancos on top thanks to superior goal difference. Girona then defeated Osasuna 4-2 and moved to the top of the table in what many thought would just a temporary position.

However, Real Madrid only managed to bring home a point after a frustrating 0-0 draw with city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, allowing Girona to keep a two-point advantage at the top of the table. The leaders now sit with 31 points after 12 matches, with Real Madrid holding 29 points. FC Barcelona is also breathing down their necks just a further two points behind.

Needless to say, the title battle is tight, with Atletico Madrid also within touching distance at 25 points. Real Madrid is aware that they can't let their guard down for a moment if they want to win the league, which is why there was such horror when Kopa trophy winner Jude Bellingham ended up writhing on the pitch in agony within the first ten minutes of the match on Sunday.

The English midfielder won possession but his momentum led to him falling to the ground with his arms outstretched. He appeared to have landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, as seen by the way he clutched at it for an extended period, prompting the referee to call over the medical team.

More than 70,000 Real Madrid fans watched in horror as their top scorer remained on the ground while Ancelotti was ordering Rodrygo Goes to warm up in the sidelines.

A stretcher was brought out and fortunately, that was enough for the 20-year-old Englishman to push himself back up to his feet.

Madrid star's incredible recovery

Bellingham managed to drag himself off to the side of the field, where he appeared to shake the pain off his shoulder. He needed to get his shoulder taped up but was fortunately able to rejoin his teammates for the rest of the match.

He was immediately back in the thick of things, but he was obviously protecting his shoulder throughout the rest of the match. Nevertheless, his return was enough to allow the fans a sigh of relief. There were no heroics from Bellingham at the Bernabeu though, as it appears his surprising return to the pitch was the only miracle he could muster for one evening.

Unfortunately, Ancelotti has now admitted that the shoulder issue is not entirely gone, and the player will need further evaluation.

Ancelotti already thinking about the Champions League

After the game, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti faced the press and confirmed that the shoulder issue did not simply disappear even though the player did not have to be substituted. "[The medical team] will examine Bellingham tomorrow, I don't think it will be anything serious and hopefully he's back for Wednesday," he said, referring to Real Madrid's next game.

They will be hosting SC Braga at home at the Santiago Bernabeu as they continue their quest to top Group C in the Champions League. Bellingham has scored in all three of his UCL appearances so far, and he will almost certainly be in the starting lineup if he is fit.

Ancelotti will want to manufacture a convincing victory in midweek after the team dropped points at home for the first time this season. He will want to put the setback behind them as soon as possible in order to get everyone in the right headspace in what is looking to be a very tightly contested La Liga title. Of course, they are also chasing a record-extending 15th Champions League crown.

Ancelotti remains positive

The Italian admitted that the squad "lacked precision" in the draw, but he defended his decision not to make drastic changes in the closing stages of the match. "Nobody deserved to come off", he said, when asked why it took so long to change things up.

He added that for him, it was still a good game based on the 22 shots they made. "We were aggressive, but we just didn't score. The team showed their personality and didn't hide away, that's enough for me," he concluded.