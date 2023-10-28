Several weeks after the release of the hit Netflix documentary titled "Beckham" which revolves around the life and career of football legend David Beckham, people are still talking about his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos. Now, his former personal assistant is speaking out and hitting back after being portrayed as a villain in the documentary. She also claims to have caught him in bed with another woman while she was having an affair with him.

Loos first claimed that she had an affair with the former England captain back in 2004 when he was living in Spain and playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid. At the time, tabloids ate up the story, but it eventually died down after Beckham denied having the affair.

However, in the Netflix documentary, David's wife Victoria spoke openly about the alleged indiscretion. Even though neither one of them explicitly confirmed that there was an affair, the former "Spice Girls" singer admitted that "it was the hardest period" in their marriage.

She added: "It felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing, we were against each other if I'm being completely honest."

Victoria also said that it was the unhappiest period of her life. At the time, David had moved to Spain by himself while she was still living in England with their two young boys. He admitted said that the arrangement was not ideal, and that he felt lonely in Madrid without admitting that he had sought the company of another woman.

Instead, he simply spoke about how much he and his wife struggled during that period, something that Loos did not appreciate. She accused David of playing the victim card instead of taking accountability for being the one who hurt his wife.

"I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim, and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories," she told the Daily Mail.

In the documentary, David said that "horrible stories" came out and those caused his wife to suffer. Loos felt like he was blaming her for speaking about the truth.

"Yes, the stories were horrible, but they're true. He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down. I think it's one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It's another thing to mislead the public."

Loos drops another bombshell about finding David with another woman

It seems as though David and Victoria have opened a can of worms after putting up a united front in the documentary. They portrayed themselves as a strong couple that had overcome the adversity of his affair with Loos, but now she is making even bolder claims.

Loos spoke about the time when she was embroiled in an affair with the footballer and being hit with the reality of the situation. She recounted how she was "hurt" upon finding him in a bedroom with a Spanish model during a party at Brazilian star Ronaldo Nazario's home in September 2023.

The 46-year-old said that she first spotted David chatting with the model in the garden but later found out that they had gone into one of the bedrooms. Ironically, she made the discovery after Victoria called her because she was upset that she could not reach her husband.

Loos said: "She's calling David, and he's not answering. I said I didn't know where he was . . . And she says, 'Don't hang up, go and find him'."

She then found a pair of David's bodyguards by the door of one of the rooms upstairs. She told them that Victoria was on the phone, so one of the guys went to get David. "When he comes back David is with him. I can see the model in the background lying on the bed. I can see it's a bedroom. I was fuming, and I just looked at him, gave him the phone and said, 'Your wife.' "

She added that she realised at the time that she was a fool after finding out that he was with someone else even as they were having their own alleged affair. "But he had me, he had his claws into me, and I was at his beck and call," she admitted.

David and Victoria have fresh allegations to deal with

Even though they did not name Loos in the documentary, they did flash some tabloid headlines on the screen which clearly depicted reports about the alleged affair. David said that there were "some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," but never admitted to cheating.

Now, he has another allegation that has been thrown at him. The Spanish model was not named, and it is unclear if Loos even knew who she was. In any case, the Beckhams appear to be rock solid at the moment, and it remains to be seen if the new revelations will result in any issues.

As for Loos, she is already married and shares two sons with her husband, who is a Norwegian doctor.