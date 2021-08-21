While other big names are making huge transfers across Europe, Karim Benzema has gone in the opposite direction. Real Madrid CF have just confirmed that the prolific striker has agreed to stay with the club at least until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old striker was linked to a move away from the club some years ago, but after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, he stepped up to the plate and has proven that he has what it takes to lead the Real Madrid attack.

Benzema joined Real Madrid back in 2009 as a 21-year-old talent from French club Lyon, and he has since established himself as a Real Madid legend. He will now be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2023, when he will be 35 years old.

The Frenchman's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the current season, and reports have suggested that the club offered him a two-year extension. However, he agreed only to a 12-month extension so that he can make a better decision based on his performance what he wants to do after two seasons.

Benzema remains the main player in Real Madrid's frontline, and he has been actively recruiting Kylian Mbappe to join him in the Spanish capital. He returned to national duty with France for the European Championship this summer, where he openly talked about encouraging the younger Frenchman to finally make the move.

This shows that Benzema is confident in his place in the squad, and this renewal has also shown the club's confidence in his abilities. Despite the possible arrival of Mbappe and maybe even Norwegian phenom Erling Haaland, Benzema will have a place in the Real Madrid squad.

Benzema has completed 12 seasons with Los Blancos, during which time he scored a total of 281 goals. That tally makes him the club's fifth all-time top scorer. With at least two more seasons with the club, he has the potential to go further up the rankings. The top spot of course, is being held by Cristiano Ronaldo with 451 goals.

Real Madrid have had a conservative summer transfer window, with the club believed to be pooling funds should they need it for Mbappe if PSG decide to sell. Meanwhile, apart from Benzema, they have also agreed contract extensions with Luka Modric (2022), Lucas Vazquez (2024), Nacho Fernandez (2023), Dani Carvajal (2025) and Thibaut Courtois (2026).