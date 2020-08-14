Real Madrid C.F. won't be signing any new players during the summer transfer window. Instead, they are looking more into rebuilding their squad by calling back some key players that have been out on loan.

The 2019-2020 season officially ended for Real Madrid after the Spanish giants were eliminated in the round-of-16 of the UEFA Champions League. Following the exit at the hands of Manchester City, the squad was given the news about the club's plans for the upcoming season.

According to a report by Marca, general manager Jose Angel Sanchez addressed the club and told them flat out that there won't be any new signings in the summer transfer window. The first casualty of this move is Alphonse Areola, who had been on loan from PSG. Real Madrid is not in a financial position to purchase the French goalkeeper on a permanent basis. Instead, it appears that the club will be calling back Andriy Lunin to become the team's second keeper behind Thibaut Courtois. The Ukrainian had been on loan with Real Oviedo in a deal that ended on June 30, 2020.

Earlier this week, Norwegian star Martin Ødegaard also confirmed that he will be making his way back home to the Santiago Bernabeu after a very successful loan spell with Real Sociedad. After only 12 months, he made a big impact in the team, helping them reach the Copa del Rey final. They also secured a Europa League spot for next season. Head coach Zinedine Zidane reportedly requested Ødegaard's return himself, with major plans to have him learn the ropes alongside current veteran midfielders like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Meanwhile, Takefusa Kubo won't be making his Real Madrid debut just yet. The Japanese wonderkid has officially been loaned out to Villarreal after a year-long loan stint with Mallorca.

Dani Ceballos, who had been on loan with Arsenal, has reportedly been asked to report for pre-season training. It remains to be seen if he will play an important role in Zidane's squad next season after an impressive stint in the Premier League.

The players will now have a few weeks to take a break before pre-season training officially begins on August 30. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging all over the world, the squad has been reminded to practice caution as they enjoy their summer holidays.