Numerous Spanish publications have confirmed that former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has been spotted in the Spanish capital, and an announcement regarding his transfer to Real Madrid is imminent.

Los Blancos failed to defend their La Liga Santander trophy, and have in fact finished the season without a single piece of silverware. As such, they can't wait to get the season behind them as soon as possible. Steps are reportedly being made in order to build the squad for the next campaign, and Alaba is an important piece of the puzzle.

The Austrian's arrival at the capital comes on the same day that Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric confirmed his contract renewal with the club on Tuesday. Alaba was reportedly spotted visiting Real Madrid City in Valdebebas that day, and spent the rest of his time searching for a new home in Madrid.

Alaba confirmed late last year that he would be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season. He did not reveal his intended destination at the time, but in January numerous publications reported that he has reached an agreement with Los Blancos.

Marca reports that the official announcement is now imminent, after the player has been seen in Madrid. Alaba's presence affects a number of players in the Real Madrid squad, with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo all on the chopping block.

Ramos has not agreed to the contract extension that the club has offered, and Florentino Perez is not inclined to re-negotiate the terms of the contract. Meanwhile, Varane has reportedly expressed his desire to leave, and the club may be happy to cash in on the French star.

Marcelo has struggled to establish consistent playing time as of late, and his departure might be part of an almost complete revamp of Real Madrid's back line. The likes of Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao have proven effective in the past season, especially in the absence of both Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos due to extended injuries. Alaba will be a welcome addition to the back line, especially if some of the veterans make their exit.