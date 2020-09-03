James Rodriguez is believed to be on his way to take a medical exam to finalise his transfer to English Premier League side Everton. Meanwhile, another want away star, Gareth Bale, says that Real Madrid CF is making it difficult for him to leave the club even if he gets an opportunity to make a comeback in England.

It is believed that James is set to reunite with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, the same manager who brought him to the Santiago Bernabeu after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. James also played under Ancelotti during his loan spell with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. His days as the "golden boy" seem like a lifetime ago for James, who has now had to endure several years struggling to find a solid place at Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid squad.

Now that the summer transfer window is in full swing, BBC reports that the Colombian is about to have his medical exam, which would be one of the final requirements to seal what is believed to be a £20m transfer deal. Everton is reportedly keen on offering the 29-year-old a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, fellow Real Madrid outcast, Gareth Bale, appears to be staying at the Spanish capital to see out the remaining two years of his contract. The Welshman insists that he had wanted to leave last year, but the club made it difficult. It is widely rumoured that a lucrative deal in China was on the table, but Real Madrid blocked the move.

"It was a project I was excited for last year but it didn't materialise. And there have been other instances but the club won't allow it or something, so it's up to the club," Bale said, as per the BBC.

He also insists that even at 31 years old, he is still physically fit and has a lot to give. However, he has been warming Real Madrid's bench for most of the past season. Just like James, he even asked Zidane not to call him up for the tail end of the season.

In the end, Bale says that he will definitely look into if there is an opportunity to return to England. However, it will be up to Real Madrid if he will stay of not.