There is no love lost between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain especially after the transfer battle over Kylian Mbappe. Now that the striker has decided to renew his contract with the French club, it appears that PSG is planning to hijack another one of Los Blancos' transfer targets.

The UEFA Champions League winners were quick to brush the Mbappe saga under the rug as they celebrated their domestic and European titles. They are also rumoured to have turned their attention to other transfer targets. After confirming the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, they are now believed to be courting AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

This is where things get complicated. According to Marca, Mbappe will be trying to convince his compatriot to join him at the Parc des Princes instead. The pair will have a lot of time to talk now that they are both with the French side for this summer's Nation's Cup.

Needless to say, Mbappe will be rubbing salt in Real Madrid's wounds if he is successful in convincing Tchouameni to turn his back on the Spanish giants as well.

Mbappe had a similar experience over the past year when Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was rumoured to have been using their time together with the national team to speak about a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Benzema had been vocal about his desire to play with his compatriot, which is why many believe that he personally felt betrayed when Mbappe chose to reject Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen how the Tchouameni saga will play out, but it is clear that PSG and Real Madrid won't be mending their relationship in the immediate future.

Central to this saga is of course AS Monaco, who are not keen to let go of the midfielder. However, they may be tempted to release the 22-year-old if PSG makes good on a rumoured 100 million euro offer.