Borussia Dortmund have made it crystal clear that they are not willing to part ways with star forward Erling Haaland. Recent reports have revealed that the German club is planning to double the Norwegian star's salary in order to fend off the advances of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Over the summer transfer window, Dortmund refused to listen to any offers for Haaland even though numerous clubs from across Europe were interested in paying a hefty sum to sign the prolific forward.

According to Football España, Dortmund plan to increase Haaland's current salary from €8m to €15m in order to stop him from leaving next summer. Many thought Dortmund might cash in this year due to the fact that the player has a release clause which will allow him to leave next summer for a much lower fee than what would have been paid this year.

However, the club decided against selling, and are now looking at a different strategy to convince Haaland to stay. Earlier this year, Haaland's father travelled with his agent, Mino Raiola, and visited Real Madrid's training ground at Valdebebas as well as FC Barcelona's Camp Nou.

Haaland is reportedly keen on joining Los Blancos, and the club can certainly afford to pay his release clause next season, which is believed to be at 75 million euros. Not only that, they can also easily match his salary.

That said, the monetary adjustment made by Dortmund may prove futile. Simply put, Real Madrid can easily match what they offer the Norwegian. However, Los Blancos are also on the trail of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. If he signs with the club, Haaland may have second thoughts. Carlo Ancelotti already has Karim Benzema as his lead striker, with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes also shining this season.

In other words, Haaland will lose the same status he enjoys at Dortmund if he decides to become one of the "Galacticos" at Real Madrid. Nevertheless, he will still be spoilt for choice next summer, with many other clubs able to afford that salary and release clause.