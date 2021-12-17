Real Madrid CF have found themselves in the middle of a full-blown novel coronavirus outbreak after winning the Madrid Derby against Atletico Madrid on Monday. There are now seven confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Real Madrid squad, but their upcoming La Liga clash against Cadiz will reportedly push through.

The club initially announced that two players, Luka Modric and Marcelo, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The following day, another five positive test results came back for Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo Goes, Andriy Lunin and assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

The infected individuals are being monitored and are staying isolated, with the rest of the squad constantly being tested to catch any further infections. Despite the large number of infections within the Real Madrid squad, La Liga has confirmed that the club's upcoming fixture against Cadiz will push through on Sunday.

Read more Real Madrid crush Atletico to claim stronghold on La Liga trophy

According to rules set by the RFEF and LaLiga, "For a match to take place, each of the two teams must be able to count on a minimum of seven members of the first team squad." Following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, this rule has been modified to lessen the required number of available first-team players in anticipation of outbreaks.

According to Spanish publication AS, "Covid-19 clauses stipulate that the number of available first team players needed for a game to be played drops from seven to five." It means that in the case of Real Madrid, even if more players turn out positive, they will only need to field five first-team players and call up the rest from their reserve squad and youth teams.

Real Madrid or any other clubs that may face an outbreak in the future must come up with at least 13 players composed of at least five from the first team. However, there is still a possibility that a club won't be able to come up with even that number in case of a severe outbreak.

"When a club does not have the minimum number of players available, prior to a game or in the run-up to a game due to any cause, and are unable to make up the numbers with reserves or youth team players, the referee will be have the power to cancel the game."