On Monday, Real Madrid CF announced that winger Gareth Bale has picked up a knock that will derail his comeback with the squad, which has been impressive so far. The Welshman underwent tests after the club's 5-2 victory against Celta Vigo on Sunday, which confirmed that he has picked up a long-term injury in his right hamstring.

Bale picked up the injury on Saturday, September 11, when Real Madrid returned to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first time since renovations started in March 2020. Club president Florentino Perez welcomed the squad back to the Bernabeu pitch where manager Carlo Ancelotti conducted a training session ahead of their first home match back at the stadium.

Fans were already aware that trouble was brewing after images were leaked from the training session showing Bale with a bandage around his right thigh. It's a big personal blow to Bale, who had just returned to the squad following a loan spell with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Bale appeared to have rediscovered his form under returning manager Carlo Ancelotti, and it looked like he was on his way to a successful final season with Los Blancos. However, this new long-term injury will out him on the back burner once again.

The injury also comes at the most inopportune time, just days before Real Madrid play their UEFA Champions League opener against Inter Milan on Wednesday. Apart from that, he will likely miss a string of four La Liga Santander matches in the next three weeks.

His season with the Spurs was also marred by injuries, and it seems as though the same situation will follow him into the final year of his contract with the Spanish giants. The Welsh captain is expected to stay with Real Madrid until his contract expires in the summer of 2022, and if his injury problems persist, retirement speculations will surely hound him in the coming months. He has made no secret of wanting to lead Wales in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year, but he will need to stay fit in the meantime if he wants that goal to come to fruition.