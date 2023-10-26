A new report shows that fifty per cent of voters think that Rishi Sunak is doing a bad job in his post as prime minister.

One-quarter of the votes said that Sunak's abilities as PM have been "poor", while another 25 per cent said that he had been "terrible".

The majority of the voters however, 33 per cent, thought that Sunak had been "average" and just 10 per cent called the prime minister "good" at his job.

While Sunak celebrates his one-year anniversary as the Conservative leader, just one per cent of the electorate said that he has been a "great" prime minister.

Despite a third of the electorate being neutral to Sunak's leadership skills, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that the party had been "renewed" after it overturned two huge Tory majorities this month.

Speaking of the upcoming general election, expected to take place by January 2025, Starmer said that he knows "how big a task it is to get the Labour Party from where we landed in the last general election to a Labour majority at the next election".

The majority wins have given the Labour leader "a renewed spring in my step to take the team up a level again and show that we can now win anywhere and that former Tory voters are now voting Labour," he said.

"We are climbing that mountain, we can see the summit with these victories," Starmer warned.

The British public has lost faith in the Conservative Party after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other MPs were forced to resign for violating several COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunak has also been accused of making false promises, cutting fake policies and back-tracking on net zero.

Although Sunak insisted that he was working towards hitting net zero goals by 2050, last month, Sunak announced that he would be watering down several climate pledges.

The changes included delaying the ban on new cars and vans running solely on petrol and diesel from 2030 to 2035 and weakening the money-saving mission that would see gas boilers phased out from households in 2035.

Sunak also announced that the Conservative government would be delaying the ban on boilers that rely on heating oil in off-grid homes from 2026 to 2035 and scrapping the requirement of energy efficiency upgrades to homes which also set out to save "substantial sums of money".

Despite half of the electorate calling Sunak's time as prime minister "poor" or "terrible", Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, continued to back Sunak's chance of winning the election.

"It would be like Lazarus to bring us back from when he took over a year ago. But if anybody can do it, I think he could do it," the senior backbencher said.

Repeating Starmer's mountain reference, Davies added: "I couldn't sit here today and say, 'Oh, yes, we're definitely going to win the next election', I would be a fool to say that, wouldn't I? We've got a mountain to climb, and the odds are against us."

According to the Shipley MP, if Sunak "sorts out the big issues facing the country, and if we make it an election about Sunak versus Starmer, rather than Conservative versus Labour, yeah, I think we've got a chance at least".

However, other Tories have argued that both Sunak and Davies are "deluded", with one Tory minister anonymously telling reporters: "We are going to lose, Rishi has failed to do a bold enough reset."

Speaking of Sunak's controversial speech at the Conservative Conference, the anonymous minister said that the event "was perfectly all right but it didn't shift the dial" and the cancellation of "minor policies" didn't help.

Those who doubt Sunak have urged the current prime minister to consider making changes to his cabinet before the general election.