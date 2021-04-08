Regé-Jean Page took to social media on Wednesday to express his dismay at how DC Films handled reports about his audition in "Krypton.

Sources for The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the "Bridgerton" star had auditioned for the role of Superman's grandfather in the TV series. The English actor had wanted to try out for the part because the show's creators wanted to go with non-traditional casting.

However, Page was denied the role allegedly because of his race. At the time, Geoff Johns, the former co-chairman of DC Films, was overseeing the project. He refused to cast the actor because of his colour as he said that "Superman could not have a Black grandfather." He also rejected the idea from the showrunners to make Adam Strange gay or bisexual.

Johns' representative has since responded to the sources' claims with a clarification that does not sit well with Page. The spokesperson first addressed the LGBTQ concerns in a statement that read, "Geoff celebrates and supports LGTBQ characters, including Batwoman, who in 2006 was re-introduced as LGBTQ in a comic-book series co-written by Johns."

Johns reportedly "also pitched Warners on developing a television show around the first LGBTQ lead DC superhero television series." Now for the role of Superman's grandfather, the representative explained that "Johns believed fans expected the character to look like a young Henry Cavill."

In a tweet, the 31-year-old "For The People" star admitted that "hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then." But Page admitted that the "clarifications almost hurt more tbh."

Regardless, he refused to let the past hold him back as he wrote, "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly."

Page has catapulted to stardom following his breakout role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in "Bridgerton." He may not have landed the role of Superman's grandfather in "Krypton," but he acts opposite "Captain America" star Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, and Ryan Gosling in the Netflix movie "The Gray Man." He is also set to appear in Paramount's feature of "Dungeons and Dragons" alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.