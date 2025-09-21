The Pentagon, rebranded by Donald Trump's administration as the Department of War, has rolled out sweeping new rules for journalists. Reporters covering the building in Washington must now sign pledges not to publish material without prior clearance, even if the information is unclassified.

Those who defy the directive risk losing their credentials and being barred from access.

The order, issued on Friday, 19 September, has triggered alarm among press freedom groups, who warn it amounts to censorship. Officials, however, argue the rules are designed to safeguard national security.

Pentagon's New Media Restrictions

According to Yahoo News, the restrictions were formalised through a 17-page memo distributed to accredited reporters.

The guidance requires journalists to sign a pledge confirming that they will not release any information without approval from an authorised official. This requirement applies to both classified and unclassified material.

The memo also outlines movement limits inside the building. Reporters must now be escorted through most areas and are confined to designated spots such as the press section, food court, and courtyard.

Offices used by major outlets such as CNN, NPR, Politico, and The New York Times have been removed.

A line from the document states: 'DoW information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorising official before it is released, even if it is unclassified.'

Breaking: The Trump administration just told reporters at the Pentagon they are no longer allowed to report information if it’s not government “authorized.”



If they do not obey, they will have their credentials revoked. pic.twitter.com/8gQ1glNIGn — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 20, 2025

Reporters Face Pentagon Ban if They Defy New Media Rules

Journalists who refuse to comply with the Pentagon's new pledge risk losing their press passes, according to CBS News. The penalties could apply if reporters decline to sign the document, publish unapproved material or attempt to enter secure areas without escort. The memo warns that any 'unauthorised access, attempted unauthorised access, or unauthorised disclosure' could trigger immediate revocation of credentials.

The rules also restrict long-standing practices of off-record reporting. Reporters will now find it harder to rely on unnamed Pentagon or military sources, a move critics say cuts off vital channels that once shed light on defence planning and decision-making.

Pentagon Defends New Discipline

Officials insist the tougher system is about order and security.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said: 'These guidelines are in line with every other military base in the country ... basic, common-sense guidelines to protect sensitive information.'

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth went further in a post on X, writing: 'The "press" does not run the Pentagon, the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules, or go home.'

The clampdown follows a string of leaks earlier this year. In one case, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic, was mistakenly included in a private Signal chat where Hegseth discussed strike plans in Yemen.

Another leak involved claims that Elon Musk had been briefed on war planning with China, a meeting later cancelled by Donald Trump.

Press Freedom Advocates Sound Alarm

The move has drawn sharp criticism from media groups. Mike Balsamo, president of the National Press Club, warned: 'If the news about our military must first be approved by the government, then the public is no longer getting independent reporting. It is getting only what officials want them to see. That should alarm every American.'

The Society of Professional Journalists called the policy 'prior restraint, the most egregious violation of press freedom under the First Amendment'.

Washington Post executive editor Matt Murray added: 'The Constitution protects the right to report on the activities of democratically elected and appointed government officials. Any attempt to control messaging and curb access by the government is counter to the First Amendment and against the public interest.'

The Freedom of the Press Foundation labelled the restrictions 'a prior restraint on publication, one of the most serious violations of press freedoms'.

NPR editor-in-chief Thomas Evans said major outlets would work together to challenge the rules, adding: 'We're big fans of the First Amendment and transparency, and we want the American public to understand what's being done in their name.'