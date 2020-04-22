As Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, begins his search for a running mate, one name has overshadowed several others despite having declared no interest in being a politician.

Ever since Michelle Obama left the White House with her husband and former President Barack Obama in 2016, there have been millions of requests to her to run for the 2020 US Presidential Elections. However, as Michelle Obama did not run for the president, her fans are now considering the idea of her as a vice-president.

As Joe Biden has declared his commitment to select a woman to serve as his vice-president, taking his search public with his campaign's newly minted podcast, there have been several requests to consider Michelle for the post. Even though the "Becoming" author has clarified time and again that she does not see herself as a politician, her tenure as the first lady and a public figure has left her fans wanting more.

"I'll say it here directly: I have no intention of running for office, ever," the 56-year-old wrote in her best-selling memoir "Becoming."

Even Biden revealed that he would pick the former FLOTUS as his vice presidential candidate "in a heartbeat," if he thought she would take the job. In an interview with KDKA television station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he said "She's brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends," adding that he doubts she would accept the offer.

"I don't think she has any desire to live near the White House again," said the former vice president, who served two terms under President Barack Obama.

Lavora Barnes, Michigan Democratic Party Chair, was recently asked by a reporter to name her preference for Biden's running mate. Though she clearly said she didn't want to name a preference, she stopped for a beat when asked about her opinion on Michelle.

"Oh my God. That would be amazing," Lavora said.

Rev. Al Sharpton, who as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. presidential election in 2004, told Politico magazine that Michelle as Biden's running mate is now a part of his daily prayers.

"When former Vice President Biden said he would choose a woman, she's considered by most Americans of all races and all economic backgrounds to be the ultimate woman," Sharpton said.

As there are very small chances of Michelle joining Biden as his running mate, the 77-year-old has been in talks with Minnesota Sen, Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen, Elizabeth Warren, and Gretchen Whitmer, reports CNN.

Meanwhile, Michelle has declared her support for Biden as the presidential candidate, and has also been spearheading a campaign seeking in-mail and online voting for all through her organisation "When We All Vote."