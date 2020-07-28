After releasing several smartwatches with Google's Android Wear OS, Samsung switched to its own Tizen OS. The reason for the move as with many other smartwatch brands is the aforementioned operating system's poor battery management features. After the success of its Galaxy Watch platform, the manufacturer is ready to introduce its third-generation model at its scheduled virtual Unpacked event next month. While there have been multiple leaks in the previous months, a retailer appears to have sold a Galaxy Watch 3 unit ahead of its debut.

Much like its predecessors, the smartwatch will reportedly come in two sizes: 41 mm and 45 mm. The wearable in question, however, seems to be the smaller version. YouTube channel The Mobile Central supposedly acquired the item from a UAE-based store which shipped a 41 mm Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Bronze (SM-R850). The unboxing video provided viewers with a detailed look at the gadget from many angles. Moreover, the clip likewise offered a comprehensive comparison with the Apple Watch Series 4, Galaxy Watch, and Gear S3 Frontier Edition.

According to the overview of the Galaxy Watch 3, the overall quality of its construction is a step above the first-generation model. Perhaps the most welcome improvement is the return of the innovative rotating bezel control. Unlike the Galaxy Watch Active (its second-generation), which uses a similar touch gesture, it cannot replicate the tactile experience of the analogue interface.

Moreover, instead of the silicone straps that came with the smartwatch before it, the Galaxy Watch 3 now sports an elegant faux-leather band. Those who have been using Samsung's Galaxy Watch series for a while now, know that the 41 mm variants are geared for users with smaller wrists or for women. Nevertheless, a 45 mm option is available as well and should be just the right fit for others.

Aside from the new watch faces, the Galaxy Watch 3 is equipped with health-related functions such as sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more. Although it was not indicated in the video, it will purportedly include an integrated ECG and fall detection. Samsung is expected to announce it alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, new Galaxy Buds, and more on Wednesday, Aug. 5.