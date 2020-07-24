After Apple's WWDC 2020 presentation last month, the tech industry has lately been speculating about its upcoming hardware refresh. Meanwhile, consumers who prefer Android over iOS are anticipating a second Unpacked event from Samsung soon. In fact, analysts speculate that major announcements will be made in August, but it seems the South Korean electronics outfit had other plans. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has been officially unveiled and it still carries a premium price.

Aside from the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 series, the 5G version of Samsung's clamshell foldable handset was originally expected to debut on the same date. However, given that it does not really offer a major upgrade over its predecessor, the company might have opted to launch it ahead of its other upcoming devices.

It will retail for $70 more than the 4G variant at $1,499.99 but does ship with a new chipset and support for the new wireless network standard. A press statement shared by the manufacturer said: "At Samsung, we continue to put the power of 5G in millions of consumers' hands. We continually demonstrate our commitment to make 5G more accessible to more people."

President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics Dr. TM Roh stated: "We are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love."

The smartphone ships with a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, which promises better performance than the Snapdragon 855 Plus of the 4G version. Moreover, Samsung likewise tweaked its software to take advantage of the unique aspect ratio provided by the flexible display. Meanwhile, the external glass surface now has a soft matte texture, which not only reduces smudges but should also enhance grip when it is in use.

Carrier and unlocked units of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G are scheduled to ship on Friday, Aug. 7, in the United States. Retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon will have it in stock as well. The handset will be available in Mystic Grey and Mystic Bronze colourways.