While it's a new year, some things never change. The same is the case with Rihanna's love for natural beauty. The pop-star might be the creator of a giant beauty brand, but she doesn't shy away from going all-natural.

The 31-year-old who was named the world's richest female musician in 2019 following the success of her beauty line "Fenty," went makeup-free and rocked a pimple in her first selfie of the new year.

The pop-star shared the bare-faced selfie on Instagram on Monday and captioned it: "first selfie of the year doe. #2020" In the picture, Rihanna is also seen flaunting her new cornrow hairstyle, while posing for the camera in a black hoodie.

And though most of us did not notice her pimple at first, a user pointed it out and commented: "Let me pop your pimple." RiRi replied like the queen she is and commented back "let her have her shine, PLEASE." The comment was captured by Instagram account "commentsbycelebs," reports E! News.

Priscilla Ono, the global make-up artist for Rihanna's beauty line Fenty, also praised the selfie and wrote, "Beauty," adding a butterfly emoji.

The selfie comes just weeks after Rihanna teased her Instagram followers about potential new music that she is "refusing to release." Sharing a video in which a white puppy can be seen hanging out in a box and headbanging to House of Pain's 1992 hit "Jump Around," the singer joked in the caption: "Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

The new release will mark her ninth album and the first since her 2016's release "Anti." She has been teasing her fans about the song for a while now. When a fan asked her "where is the music?" in a comment on Instagram last month, the songstress replied: "I know I know sis. I'm doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won't have to ask for it. But it's coming. Just not today sis. I'm hype too tho, it can't come soon enough for me."