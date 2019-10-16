Rihanna's fans were not happy when she was popped the "baby" question, however, the singer addressed the pregnancy rumours with grace.

In a one-on-one Vogue Q&A session with the superstar, journalist Anna Wintour asked if Rihanna "hoped to have a baby soon". In response to the question, Rihanna cheekily said, "I don't think about stuff like that, but... God's plan! But I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview."

Rihanna's fan club "Navy" was not pleased with the question, to say the least, and criticised Anna Wintour, the Vogue US editor-in-chief for jumping straight to the baby question. Discussing reproductive plans especially with female artists is lately being questioned for its sexist approach.

The 31-year-old later sent a message to those miffed with the question and said while she empathises with the concerned fans, she didn't mind the question at all because she does eventually want to become a mom.

"A lot of women get very defensive. It's personal. It's our bodies. And, of course, it's our time. And it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom, but it's mine, so I'm fine. Anna (Wintour) just wants to know what the people want to know," she told. She was speaking to Extra at the launch party for her visual autobiography, "Rihanna by Rihanna."

In the Q&A session with Wintour, the style icon was also asked about the designer she would trust with her wedding gown if she were to get married. To this, RiRi without hesitating responded it would be a collaboration between herself and cult fashion brand Maison Margiela's director John Galliano. The designer also happens to be a close friend of Wintour who popped the question in the first place.

RiRi is currently rumored to be dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. In her Vogue interview, though RiRi did not clear the air around her relationship with Jameel, she confirmed that she is dating. "I am in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy," the "Diamond" singer said.