Rihanna lookalike Priscilla Beatrice has taken over the internet world by storm with her recent release of TikTok video. And now, even Rihanna wants her to release an album.

Beatrice, the 28-year-old doppelganger of the R&B star posted a Tik Tok video, three days ago. In the video that she reposted on her Instagram, she recreated the fashion mogul's look from the British Fashion Awards last year. It has not only earned her immense attention and love from her followers but also from the celeb herself.

When the video was shared on The Shade Room, a celeb news outlet, it went viral immediately and caught the "Work" hitmaker's attention. It is clear she couldn't resist herself from leaving a comment for her lookalike. "Where the album sis? #R9" Rihanna wrote on The Shade Room's post on Instagram.

Beatrice certainly had a fangirl moment and showed it off in her Instagram post appreciating the recognition by both Rihanna and the media outlet. Her post reads: ".. I still can't believe it !!! The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I'm feeling right now ??? I can't stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!"

On Instagram, Beatrice identifies herself as a 28-year-old Piscean and describes herself as "impersonator" and "lookalike" of Rihanna. She already has 190k followers on the social media account at the time of writing this.

Her video also got a "whoa" from "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Masika Kalysha.

According to Elle, Beatrice is not the only lookalike of the songstress that has got her attention. In July 2019, the Fenty Beauty owner posted a photo of a little girl on her Instagram who she said looks so much like her that she "almost dropped her phone." She reportedly tagged the mother of the girl and the picture garnered over 7.5 million likes.