Rihanna may already have a wedding in mind. She revealed what her dream bridal dress would be like, while talking about her relationship with boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The Barbados native let slip a few details about her dream wedding dress, in a candid interview with Anna Wintour for Vogue magazine. The "Kiss It Better" singer said that she will be hands-on with the design process. She also plans to collaborate on the design with John Galliano.

"It would probably be a collaboration between myself and Galliano, of course," she said.

In the same interview, she talked about her relationship with the 29-year-old Jameel, whom she has been dating exclusively for two years. Riri shared that she is happy with how things are going with the billionaire businessman.

"I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy," Rihanna added.

The 31-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer did not rule out having her own family once she ties the knot with Jameel. When asked if she wants to have kids in the future, she said without hesitation," without a doubt."

However, RiRi said that she has not even thought about having kids just yet. She is not in a rush and said that she leaves everything up to God.

"I don't think about stuff like that. I don't know, God's plan. But I look forward to all the pregnancy rumors after this interview," she told Wintour.

According to Metro UK, Rihanna stirred wedding rumours in March, when she liked a post about a reporter sharing her predictions about her relationship with Jameel. In it, the reporter claimed that the Fenty x Puma designer will definitely marry her boyfriend.

The predictions also included an engagement and a baby in the future, which she claimed will happen in two years. According to the Shade Room, RiRi liked the video to hint that the reporter made an accurate prediction.

Rihanna and Jameel were first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy in a pool. They were kissing and hugging during a romantic break. Despite their confirmed romance, RiRi and Jameel have not appeared on the red carpet together.