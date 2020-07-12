In the latest charitable endeavour, Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are continuing to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pop star took to social media on Thursday and shared a video message from Barbados prime minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The Barbados prime minister announced Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation along with Jack Dorsey's Start Small initiative, donated 4,000 iPads to students on the Caribbean island. Rihanna and Dorsey have regularly teamed up for charity amid the ongoing health crisis. They have collaborated for a joint donation of $4.2 million that went towards Los Angeles-based shelters for victims of domestic violence.

The "Diamonds" hitmaker usually doesn't talk about her charitable contributions. But, this time around, she admitted to her pride of working alongside Mottley for her latest charitable endeavour.

"I don't usually do this, but I'm such a fan of my Prime Minister @mamottley ! What an honor to be an ambassador of my country through your leadership! Thank you for taking the time to say these kind words!. Huge thank you to my brother @gallest for spearheading this project and to Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall foundation for always supporting the @ClaraLionelFdn !" wrote the 32-year-old singer.

On Tuesday, Mottley was all praise for Rihanna: "Your Bajan-ness, your commitment to this country, your commitment to this region in the context of building climate ofresilience has not gone unnoticed. The world has watched you be that extraordinary Bajan, that extraordinary global citizen that has not forgotten that their roots are right here in Barbados."

In April, Rihanna paired with Dorsey and Jay Z to and donated $6.2 million for coronavirus relief in highly vulnerable cities such as New York, New Orleans, and Puerto Rico. The singer closed sales on all her three business ventures Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty and her Fenty clothing line on Blackout Tuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Protests started all over the US due to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on May 25.