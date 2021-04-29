Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are a new couple according to sources who claimed they have been enjoying dates around Sydney, Australia, where they were first spotted hugging and kissing during a night out.

The 30-year-old pop star and the 45-year-old director have reportedly been seeing each other for a while now. They started dating in "early March but kept things low-key." A source told The Sun that all their friends already know about their relationship and that "they're really into each other."

Ora is currently in Australia as a coach on "The Voice" while Waititi is also there for the filming of "Thor: Love and Thunder." The pair sparked rumours that they are dating last week when she shared a photo on Instagram of themselves wearing matching Gucci jumpers while hugging. He wore a cap and had his head down while she gazed at the camera.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..." she captioned the snap.

Rita Ora spotted with #ThorLoveAndThunder’s Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe in Sydney, Australia, sparking rumors that she may make an appearance in the film. pic.twitter.com/M2uO8Decv7 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 23, 2021

Then an eyewitness claimed they were hugging and kissing inside a restaurant during a dinner date. They were reportedly "all over each other" at Big Poppa's in Darlinghurst.

She has also been spotted in Australia with Waititi and the cast of the Marvel film, which led many to believe she has a cameo in the movie. The British star was seen with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon exiting a private jet in Sydney following a trip to the Gold Coast.

It is likely that Ora and Waititi first met during the 80s-themed birthday party Hemsworth threw for his childhood friend in March. They appeared in photos taken from the bash with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina. However, they have yet to officially confirm reports that they are dating.

Netizens have mixed thoughts about their relationship. One tweeted, "absolutely shaken to my core by the news that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are dating." Another wrote, "he's goin thru the most cliché of mid life crises, he knows no god."

The internet still thinks that Waititi is married although he reportedly quietly split from Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after seven years of marriage. Ora, on the other hand, broke up with her boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she went to Australia for "The Voice."