"Riverdale" season 3 finale cliffhanger left fans worried about Jughead. What actually happened to the serpent king remains unknown. However, the wait is almost over as "Riverdale" season 4 is set to premiere next week. So, what happens when the show returns?

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4.]

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 1 is titled "In Memoriam" and it is dedicated to television legend Luke Perry, who played the role of Archie's father Fred Andrews in the series. The actor passed away earlier this year. Therefore, the entire town will come together to bid a profound farewell to the actor and his much-admired character on the show.

Earlier, Roberto Aquirre-Sacassa, the executive producer of the show and creator of the Archie comics, told TV Line that the premiere segment of the fourth season of the CW series will pretty much be a "standalone episode" for the deceased actor. The emotionally charged episode will also feature a guest appearance of Shannen Doherty, a co-star and great friend of Perry from his days on the popular television show "Beverly Hills 90210."

The episode will relive the legacy the actor left behind and the impact his character had on the show. Not much is known about Doherty's role and her connection to Fred Andrews. However, as revealed previously by TV Insider, Doherty will appear to do a "pivotal, super emotional role." The role is described as "very impactful."

Other than that, fans can expect a lot of drama and excitement as the residents of Riverdale prepare for the upcoming Independence Day parade. Elsewhere, Archie receives a life-changing phone call. The trailer ascertains exciting revelations of deep, dark secrets and that Jughead will be back.

Yes, season 3 finale was not the last we saw of Jughead. The trailer shows several clips featuring the character. However, it is hard to tell whether it is a flashback or present-day scenario, but we are certain he is in danger as he is locked inside a coffin.

He'll need his friends now more than ever. #Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 9. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/SdjjoprXLe — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) October 1, 2019

Last season saw Hiram's arrest. So, how will that impact his wife Hermione who has been his bait for all his big game plans? Speaking to TV Line, actress Marisol Nichols, who plays the role of Hermione, confirmed that she will find herself behind the bars, too. Truth be told! She hasn't been too honest as well. Nevertheless, things will get better between her and her daughter Veronica. And she is getting a new love interest. The actress promises "really cool, sorta hot scene" in the upcoming installment.

"Riverdale" season 4 premieres Wednesday, October 9 at 8:00 pm on The CW starring Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Skeet Ulrich, Cole Sprouse and more.