"Riverdale" resolved the season 4's biggest mystery—who was behind Jughead Jones' fake death—to an end, last week. Now, fans are eager to find out what's coming next. Fans will be disappointed to know that there is no new episode airing this week. They will have to wait a bit longer to find out what happens "Riverdale" season 4 episode 17. Nevertheless, here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 17. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The CW's mystery drama is taking yet another hiatus and fans will have to wait at least a month to watch the seventeenth episode of the fourth season of "Riverdale." The network has released a promo that gives a glimpse of the highly anticipated chapter of the season.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 17 is titled "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town" and it will be the annual musical episode. The episode will see the Riverdale High students' take on the popular musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." The fan-favourite characters will perform songs from the stage musical based on Mitchell and Stephen Trask that revolves around an East German trans woman.

The musical does not seem to be a very good idea for Principal Honey. However, the students are determined to go ahead with the story and declare it a protest. Despite, principal Honey's efforts to forbid Kevin and others from performing the musical, the students go ahead with it.

As per the synopsis, Kevin is taking the lead to revive the tradition of hosting annual variety show with the new musical.

"After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a variety show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a musical number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal- by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters' inner lives and struggles. And admist all the drama, one forbidden showmance begins to blossom...," reads the synopsis as on Den of Geek.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 17 airs on Wednesday, April 8 on The CW.