The CW's "Riverdale" was forced to put the production of its ongoing fourth season to a halt after a crew member came in contact with a person who was reportedly tested for coronavirus and the results were positive. As a precautionary measure, in the fight against COVID-19, the show has shut down its shooting in Vancouver.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made in a statement released by Warner Brothers Television. Following this, the network is apparently taking abundant caution and appropriate measures to identify others who came in contact with the person who is currently being medically evaluated.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," the statement reads. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," it continues.

The WBTV announced that "out of an abundance of caution" they have "currently suspended" the production. The decision was made on the same day when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Apart from "Riverdale," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" has also announced the suspension of production for at least two weeks. As per Deadline, the work stoppage came after the cast and crew wrapped up the production of episode 21 of the ongoing "Grey's Anatomy" season 16.

The announcement was made in the note to the crew that shares the concern of the growing coronavirus outbreak that has so far claimed 4900 deaths and infected 134,700 cases globally.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50," the note reads.

Meanwhile, among other television shows suspending production amid coronavirus pandemic is "Grace and Frankie."