Gear up! "Riverdale" season 4 episode 4 will be the first-ever Halloween special it is going to be nothing short of Spooktacular. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming chapter sixty-one of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 4.]

The Halloween special drops just one day before the holiday and it features fan-favourite characters in special costumes. Meanwhile, some creepy incidents will leave residents of Riverdale scared out of wits.

According to the official synopsis for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 4, sinister videotapes are found on various doorsteps of Riverdale houses as fear spreads across the town. Meanwhile, Jughead, who is still struggling with change makes a shocking discovery about his new school. Stonewall Prep is apparently infamous for the mysterious disappearances of former students at the school.

It's Riverdale! So, expect some glamour as the town gets lost in the spirit of Halloween. A Halloween-themed party is happening. However, things don't go as planned. Archie has some unexpected visitors crashing the party and disrupting his plans for safe Riverdale.

The girls have their own set of problems to deal with. Veronica is in trouble again. Details of which remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Betty's past catches up with her. And something haunting rocks Thistlehouse, and Toni and Cheryl.

The promo for the Halloween special of "Riverdale" season 4 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 3 airing on Wednesday. In the meantime, TV Line has shared photos from the highly anticipated episode 4 and it teases our favourite characters' Halloween costumes. So, what is the theme of the party?

By the look of the pictures, it seems they are celebrating iconic comic book superheroes and supervillains. Archie is Pureheart the Powerful, Munroe is The Shield, Cheryl and Toni are Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. Unfortunately, there is no news about Jughead and Betty's costumes. Fans will have to wait until next week to find out. More photos tease some fun moments at Pop's Chocklit Shoppe.

"Riverdale" season 4 stars Camila Mendes as Veronica, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, KJ Apa as Archie, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Vanessa Morgan as Toni.

"Riverdale" season 4 airs Wednesdays on The CW.