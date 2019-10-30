Following the thrilling "Riverdale" season 4 Halloween special, fans certainly want to find out where things go from here. And spoilers for episode 5 are teasing the course the show is about to take. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 5.]

Chapter sixty-two of the series is titled "Witness for the Persecution" and it is expected to shed light on Veronica's life in the wake of her parent's trials. In season 3 finale, fans saw Riverdale's big bad Hiram Lodge get arrested for his misdeeds, pulling the mob boss into the background. Meanwhile, Hermione, Veronica's mother, and Riverdale's new mayor were arrested, too, for the conspiracy to carry out the murder of her husband Hiram.

According to the official synopsis for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 5, Hiram and Hermione will face their trials and Veronica will feel the impact. The high-school diva will be dealing with the pressure of the choices her parents made. She will find herself wrestling with the thought of disastrous future of her broken family. While Veronica still has some sympathy for her mother, it is hard to say she feels the same for her father.

Her boyfriend's mother Mary Andrews has taken up her Hermione's case and she is determined to put up a strong fight for her. In the meantime, we know that despite his arrest Hiram has an act of revenge in planning against his estranged family. His first move was to get Hermione arrested. But that's not all for Hermione. Things are about to get exciting for her.

Speaking with TV Line, "Riverdale" actress Marisol Nichols, who plays the role of Hermione, opened up about her character's future. She confirmed that she will get closer to her daughter and will find herself a new love interest.

"It was even surprising to me," Nichols revealed, "there's a really cool, sorta hot scene coming up that I really like."

In the meantime, Archie finds himself being targeted by the local businesses of the town. And Jughead makes a shocking discovery about his family history.

"Riverdale" season 4 airs Wednesdays on The CW.