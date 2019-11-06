Halloween is never really over for the residents of Riverdale. Terrifying serial killers and unnerving murder mysteries continue to shadow the picture-perfect town. "Riverdale" season 4 episode 6 promises another horrifying mystery as the town residents go by their day. For fans who like to stay ahead, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming chapter sixty-three.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 6.]

While Riverdale is still reeling from the events of Halloween night, Archie is certain to beat Dodger and his gang again. According to the official synopsis of "Riverdale" season 4 episode 6, the upcoming segment is titled "Hereditary" and it sees Archie take some desperate measures from preventing Dodger and his gang influence the neighbourhood kids. Dodger has forced young kids to do his dirty work for him. Despite several attempts by Archie, he doesn't seem to call it quits. So, this time, Archie is forced to turn to an unlikely ally for help.

Meanwhile, Jughead, Betty and Veronica each have a problem of their own to deal with. Jughead continues to delve deeper into his family history for more. He is probably going to go back to his grandfather for more details on his family and the Baxter Brothers Foundation. In the upcoming episode, Jughead makes a shocking discovery about the author of the Baxter Brothers book. In an unexpected twist, he begins to unfold another mystery that connects him to the renowned author.

As for Betty, she struggles to learn more about her long-lost brother Charles. After all the betrayal she has gone through from her family members, can she trust her newly found brother who she presumed to be dead for years. The upcoming segment is expected to answer any questions about Charles as Betty confronts him about his past.

Elsewhere, the family drama at the Lodges' continue. Veronica will deal with an unexpected shakeup in the family, quite likely the arrival of her half-sister Hermosa Lodge. And Cheryl and Toni are shaken up by unanticipated visitors at Thistlehouse.

The promo for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 6 is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 5 airing on Wednesday. So keep checking this space for more updates.

"Riverdale" season 4 features Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch.

"Riverdale" season 4 airs Wednesdays on The CW