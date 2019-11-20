Following the Thanksgiving special, "Riverdale" season 4 features episode 8 that will see our favourite characters meet an unexpected visitor at the school. Amidst all the murder mysteries, serial killers on loose, college admissions, and festivities, this kind of intervention is only a healthy change. Here is everything we know so far about "Riverdale" episode 04X08.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 8. Steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

There is never a dull moment at Riverdale High. With so much happening in their personal and academic lives, Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, Cheryl, Toni and others are always surrounded by stressors. However, things are about to change for them soon after the Thanksgiving festivities come to an end.

According to the official synopsis for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 8, the chapter Sixty-Five is titled "In Treatment" and it will see the Riverdale High students receiving much-needed counselling. Just before the college admission letters are about to arrive, a guidance counsellor as played by former "Suits" star Gina Torres arrives at the school. With mysterious videotapes circulating around the town and anxiety about the future, the concerned Mrs. Burble provides Archie, Betty, Jughead and others with guidance in therapy sessions.

Charles' arrival, Hiram's release, Uncle Bedford's murder, the big reveals about Jones's family and Archie's father's death has put the teens under a lot of stress. Therefore, a counselling session with Mrs. Burble is necessary for each one of them who will be probing deeper into their personal issues. However, with the new school principal, Mr. Honey's involvement things may not be as simple as they look. Fans will have to wait for a while before finding out the truth.

The promo for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 8 is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 7 which happens to be Thanksgiving special airing tonight. The episode features the arrival of unexpected guests at community Thanksgiving dinner.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 8 airs Wednesday, December 4 on The CW.