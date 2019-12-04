"Riverdale" season 4 midseason finale digs deeper into the history of some of the characters as they find themselves entangled in new mysteries. Offering up some important plot points are recent spoilers suggesting episode 9 is nothing less than gripping and thrilling. Here is everything we know so far about chapter sixty-six of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 9. Steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about the next instalment.]

"Riverdale" season 4 midseason finale is only one episode away. It is interestingly titled "Tangerine" and will see the arrival of familiar faces. The official synopsis for episode 9 suggests that the show focuses on the search for Forsythe Pendleton Jones I, Jughead's grandfather and Stonewall Prep's former notorious student, who he suspects to be the original author of the first "Baxter Brothers" novel. In the upcoming episode, Jughead might succeed to an extent in search of his grandpa, but ultimately, he ends up feeling more entangled in the mystery with more questions than answers.

Meanwhile, Veronica declares war against her father Hiram and half-sister Hermosa for which she decides to use her grandmother as a secret weapon. Veronica's grandmother will be reintroduced this season as played by Ana Mercedes. She was first seen in the Season 2 episode "The Wicked and the Divine."

Despite several warnings, Dodger denies taking a step back and continues to do his dirty business in the Riverdale neighbourhood. Therefore, in this episode, Archie seeks FP Jones, the Sheriff's help to get rid of the problem once and for all.

Elsewhere, Betty continues to get attacked by a mysterious person. She seeks help from her half-brother and Chic's lover Charles to investigate and find out the source of the trouble. Lastly, Cheryl Blossom tries to make peace with the past and bury it forever, again. After spending the entire season talking to the corpse of her brother Jason, she finally tries to move on.

The promo for "Riverdale" season 4 fall finale is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 8 airing tonight. So, stay tuned for more updates and information.

"Riverdale" season 4 stars Camilla Mendes as Veronica, KJ Apa as Archie, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, and Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 9 airs Wednesdays on The CW.