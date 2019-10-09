Following the massive cliffhanger of season 3, fans are eagerly waiting for "Riverdale" season 4. Finally, the wait is over! The teen drama based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Archie comics will be premiering on Wednesday on The CW.

Fans can also watch "Riverdale" season 4 episode 1 on Netflix the following day, Thursday. The episodes are likely to be available for streaming at 8:00 am, next day. Meanwhile, there are several other options available to watch "Riverdale" online or live stream. After the television broadcast, the episodes will be made available on The CW app and the network's official website CWTV.

The network's app and the website do not allow live streaming service. That can only be acquired through internet television services like Hulu with Live TV, AT&T Now, and YouTube TV. It must be noted that these are all paid services.

So, what happens when "Riverdale" returns for season 4? Episode 1 is titled "In Memoriam" and will pay tribute to fan-favourite Luke Perry and his character Fred Andrews. In addition, the official synopsis for the premiere segment hints at Archie receiving an unexpected call that will change his life forever. Meanwhile, the town prepares for the upcoming Independence Day parade.

The last we saw of the four friends, they were in the woods, burning their bloody clothes. While Jughead remained missing, Archie, Veronica and Betty dropped his beanie in the fire. What led to the moment in the woods remains the big mystery of "Riverdale" season 4.

Speaking with TV Line, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the fourth season of the series will explore a new theme and pay "homage to the novels we read growing up, like Christopher Pike and Lois Duncan, [who wrote] I Know What You Did Last Summer and Killing Mr. Griffin." Alongside, he said that fans should be "very worried" about Jughead who disappeared last season.

By the look of the trailer, we are certain Jughead comes back, but danger lurks in every corner. As his father FP Jones leads a search party in the woods, he can be heard locked up in a coffin yelling for help. Another trailer gives a glimpse at the very emotional funeral of Fred Andrews. His sudden death has certainly shaken up to the town's people.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode air every Wednesday, starring Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, KJ Apa as Archie, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Marisol Nichols as Hermione, Madchen Amick as Alice, Mark Consuelos as Hiram, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott as Kevin, and more.

