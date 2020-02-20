Lili Reinhart says that she and Luke Perry shared an emotional moment in her dream, where she sensed that the former "Riverdale" actor is in a good place.

The 23-year-old actress took to Twitter to share that she dreamt of Perry, and that she "hugged him so hard." In her dream, she told him that everyone at "Riverdale" misses him and that she "cried into his shoulder."

"Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side," Reinhart wrote.

I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.



Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know heâ€™s smiling brightly on the other side âœ¨ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 19, 2020

Fans also shared how much they miss Perry, who died at the age of 52 from a stroke. One fan wrote that she misses him so much and that "his memory will never be forgotten." Meanwhile, others claimed Perry came to Reinhart's dream to tell her that he is proud of her and that he will always be there for her.

"He's so proud of you, this is his way of showing it to you," one user wrote. Another commented, "He probably wants you to know that you're always loved and protected."

Aww I'm sending you a million hugs!!! ðŸ˜­ðŸ’•â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/kNROLoRDII February 20, 2020

Perry died in March last year, and his death was a big surprise to everyone, not just to his "Riverdale" co-stars but also to his friends from "Beverly Hills 90210" and his family. His 22-year-old son, Jack, remembered his father as a really good guy. In an interview, he shared his awe at the amount of support and well-wishes the family received following Perry's death.

"And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think, it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it," Jack told ET in July last year, adding, "He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

Reinhart previously expressed sadness at not being able to hug the actor again. She tweeted that Perry "will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness." She also shared her well-wishes to his family and prayed that they "find peace in this devastating loss."