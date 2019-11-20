Fans of the Iron Man and of Robert Downey Jr. will be glad to know that Disney+ and Marvel are currently working on a new series that will bring back past Marvel superheroes. They will be reimagining the past movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This news comes from Jeff Goldblum, when he participated in a Q&A with Buzzfeed. He accidentally let slip details about the series, which are still under wraps, while playing with adorable puppies. The actor, who played The Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok," seemingly confirmed that RDJ' s Tony Stark is among the Marvel characters returning on screen.

"Well, we're talking about it in fact... I played the part again a couple of days ago," Goldblum replied when asked if he would be returning as The Grandmaster in the upcoming sequel "Thor: Love and Thunder."

He then revealed that he was at the Disney Studios and recorded The Grandmaster's voice for an episode of the series called "What If...?" which is going to be in Disney+. He added that RDJ will also do his part and record for Iron Man.

"And this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice in that. And Korg, Taika Waititi, had already recorded his voice for that. So yeah, I enjoyed it for a couple of hours," Goldblum continued.

Goldblum also shared his hopes to reprise The Grandmaster in "Thor: Love and Thunder," telling Buzzfeed that he loves Waititi, calling him "a great director and a friend of mine."

Unfortunately, RDJ will not be returning in the flesh, as the Disney+Marvel series is an animated version. The show will feature animated versions of the Marvel characters that fans have grown to know and love. Other actors said to reprise their respective MCU roles in "What If...?" include Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), and Chris Evans (Captain America).

"What If...?" is not the only Disney+Marvel series where Downey Jr. is reprising Iron Man. Past sources revealed that he will also voice the character in "Ironheart," which is about the teenage genius who continues Tony Stark's legacy in the comics.